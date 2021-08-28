Army Recruitment: Here's Why So Many Aspirants Fail Detailed Medical Exam

Youngsters who aspire to join the Indian Army or paramilitary forces must know the importance of Detailed Medical Examination (DME), a process they have to go through to advance for selection. The DME stage is not a walk in the park as the government has set high standards for candidates, who wish to serve the nation. It also reflects the high rejection rate. Around 30 percent of candidates fail to clear the DME stage for any discipline, and sometimes the rejection rate goes even higher, up to 40-50 per cent.

Multiple health factors can lead to your failure in the DME round. We list 10 reasons that often become stumbling blocks for you at the DME stage itself.

Candidates, who are patients of tuberculosis (TB), arthritis, hypertension, syphilis infection or sexually transmitted diseases will not be able to clear the detailed medical examination.

Youngsters suffering from heart-related diseases can not join the Army or paramilitary force. This is one of the major reasons for candidates getting rejected.

Blurry vision or difficulty in recognising different colours become a hurdle in Army aspirants. Many youngsters see their dreams being shattered due to visual impairment.

Another reason is related to our ears. Army, CAPF and other forces have set a standard for hearing. If your hearing power is below the prescribed requirement, then you will be rejected.

Candidates who have a stammering problem will also be rejected during the detailed medical examination.

People with less than 14 dental points will not be selected for the next stage. Candidates will also struggle to clear the round if half of their teeth are artificial.

Contraction in the chest, deformed joints or even abnormal movement can become a cause for rejection.

People suffering from epilepsy, hernia or piles will be rejected in the DME round.

If the candidate is found to be mentally unfit with nervous instability will have no chance of clearing the DME round.

People with polydactyly conditions are also rejected during the medical examination. Polydactyly is a condition in which people have extra fingers or thumbs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here