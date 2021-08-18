Army Recruitment Hiring 8th, 10th & 12th Pass, Applications Closing Soon

The Indian Army is hiring class 8, 10 and 12 pass candidates. The recruitment rally is open and will be closing on August 25. Candidates, who wish to apply can do so, on joinindianarmy.nic.in - the official website of the Indian Army.

The army is hiring constable general duty, constable clerk, constable tradesman, and constable (pharma) through this recruitment drive. The rally for the post of constable tradesman was held earlier in March at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. And the recruitment rally for the post of Sepoy D Pharma will be held from November 6 to November 16 this year at Kullu/Lahaul Spiti/Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Indian Army recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: For the post of Constable General Duty, the candidate’s date of birth should be between October 1, 2000 to April 1, 2004. Whereas, for the constable (Pharma) post, the candidate’s date of birth should be between 1 Oct 1996 to 30 Sep 2002. Last, for constable clerk, and for constable tradesman post, the date of birth of the candidate should be between October 1, 1998 to April 1, 2004.

Education: The graduation degree in D. Pharma from any recognized university is a must for the candidate applying for the posts of Constable (Pharma). For the post of constable general duty, the candidate should have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 45 per cent, and for constable clerk, the candidate should be 10+12 pass with a minimum of 60 per cent. For the post of constable tradesman, the candidate should be a class 8 or 10 pass.

In the selection process, the candidates will be subjected to physical fitness, measurement and medical tests. Successful candidates will then take the Common Entrance Test. The final selection will be done only on the basis of Common Entrance Test result.

