Around 300 Students Sign Petition To Cancel Offline Mode for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021

About 300 students of class 12 have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to cancel the decision of holding physical exams for the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) Class 12 board exams this year, as per reports by news agency ANI. The students have asked Supreme Court (SC) to direct govt to provide alternative assessment scheme for them.

The CBSE is expected to hold class 12 board exams from July 15 to August 26 after a review meeting is done, which is likely to be conducted on June 1. The CBSE proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September, according to sources.

Previously, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked states to suggest ideas regarding the process to hold board exams this year by May 25. “I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," the education minister said after the meeting.

The Gujarat board has decided to hold written exams for the class 12 board exams in July 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a class and GSEB Science students will have to give a 100 marks exam with multiple choice questions for 50 marks and subjective paper for 50 marks while students appearing for arts stream will have to give a 100-marks subjective exam.

On the other hand, the Chhattisgarh board decided to conduct the exams in an open book mode from June 1 to June 5 and has released the exam schedule as well. Students will be able to take the class 12 exams while sitting at home. They will be provided with question papers and answer sheets from their respective centers. Once they received the question papers, they will have to submit their answer sheets within five days.

