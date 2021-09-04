Around 40% MBBS Students Fail in First-Year in Bihar, Blame Online Education

Medical college results in Bihar were a disappointment for both teachers and students this year as a record-high number of students fail to pass the exam. A many as 40% of first-year MBBS students failed to clear their final exam results on August 30.

A total of 1,172 first-year MBBS students, from nine medical colleges of Bihar, had appeared in the offline exams in March and of the lot, 447 failed. Considering such an unprecedented number of failures, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded a re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

Defending the high failure rate, the student wing cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the students. The student wing was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express that students faced problems while attempting exams. Medical education has been imparted online to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the exams were held offline.

In the letter written to the governor-cum-chancellor, it was mentioned that of the total number of students who failed, 104 students were from Madhubani Medical College and 56 students were from the Bettiah Government Medical College.

The Aryabhatta Knowledge University conducts the examinations for all the nine medical colleges of Bihar. While speaking to The New Indian Express, the controller of exams of Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Rajiv Ranjan said that there was no provision for conducting a re-evaluation for such a large number of failed students.

However, the controller of examinations informed that the university has allowed these students to appear in the second supplementary examination, which is slated to begin on September 27. “They are filling up forms for this examination,” he added.

The first-year examination of MBBS 2019 batch students was delayed by three months before it was conducted in March this year.

