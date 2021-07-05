Around 50% MCD Schools Not Maintaining Pupil-teacher Ratio Mandated by RTE Act: Sisodia

Almost 50 per cent of the MCD schools in Delhi are not following the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s mandate of pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), while 98 per cent of the Delhi government schools are maintaining it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. He said according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus 2019-20 report by the Ministry of Education (MOE), the poor PTR in the schools run by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) is bringing down the overall PTR in the city schools.

”The BJP government at the Centre has corroborated that the BJP-ruled MCDs have made a mess of the MCD schools. The mismanagement is so stark that the MCD schools are considered the worst in the country. This is tarnishing the image of Delhi. The BJP, with its poor governance and incompetence in the MCDs, has put the future of lakhs of children at risk,” Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said at an online press conference. He added that 98 per cent of the Delhi government schools have maintained the RTE-mandated PTR.

On the other hand, 58 per cent of the East MCD schools, 46 per cent of the North MCD schools and 39 per cent of the South MCD schools are not following the RTE-mandated PTR, the deputy chief minister said. ”This establishes the fact that the BJP-ruled MCDs are so incompetent that they have not been able to provide teachers to their students. This is putting Delhi’s reputation at stake.

”BJP leaders need to look beyond the WhatsApp university and feel ashamed of the deteriorating conditions of the MCD schools due to 20 years of their mismanagement. The Delhi government has left no stone unturned in improving the conditions of its schools, which is also reflected in the UDISE report. But BJP leaders keep falsely accusing (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal rather than focussing on improving the conditions of the MCD schools,” he said.

