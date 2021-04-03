ARPIT 2020 Postponed due to West Bengal Elections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) exam scheduled for April 10. This has been done because of the ongoing state elections in West Bengal. The revised date for the ARPIT 2020 programme and the schedule for downloading the admit card will soon be released on ARPIT’s official website, www.arpit.nta.nic.in.

Previously, NTA had extended the last date of applying for ARPIT 2020 from March 3 to March 10, and the correction window was made available between March 12 and March 13. The ARPIT exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be between 9 AM and 12 PM while the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm. The three hours long examination will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. There will be no negative marking in this paper of 100 marks.

Faculty and non-faculty members across India who have enrolled in any of the 48 courses are eligible for appearing for the Examination of that course only. The learner (faculty and non-faculty) who successfully clear the exam score

50 per cent or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty. The exam will be held in 140 cities across the country.

In case there are any queries regarding the change of dates or any other thing pertaining to the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching, aspirants can reach out to the authorities concerned at 011-40759000 or can drop an email at arpit@nta.ac.in, as per the official notice.