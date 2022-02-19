Arunachal Governor Asks NERIST Students to Contribute to Society

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Friday called upon students of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) who have completed their course to work for the upliftment of society. Presiding over the eighth convocation of the Deemed University at Nirjuli near here, the governor said that society enabled them to be qualified academic degree holders. Now it is time for you all to pay back to society, Mishra said. Reminding the students of their fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, Mishra advised them to make sacrifices for society and the nation. He asked them to be honest with themselves, work hard, and stay focused.

The governor also asked the faculty members of the institution to promote the teaching-learning process beyond classroom schedules and become friends, philosophers, and guides for their students. Congratulating those who were awarded degrees and gold medals, Mishra said, with the academic excellence they have brought laurels for themselves, their families, teachers, institution, and the state.

He advised them to set their goals, work hard, take an active part in games, extracurricular activities, be self-motivated and mission-oriented. NERIST is a very important technical institution of the northeastern region, and the benchmark it attains must be a technical touchtone for the future progress of the region. Excellent administrative management, good teaching, quality education, hi-tech research, and concept papers must be hallmarks of the institution, he added.

He advised the institute to concentrate on the local needs-oriented study programmes, such as all-weather roads, designing suitable drainage systems, earthquake resistance houses and buildings, technical expertise in arresting erosions, especially on the slopes near roadsides, multi-cropping methods, zero water wastage irrigation, and water harvesting. Mishra also emphasised that the institute management should maintain transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, when and where needed.

Seventy-three students received gold medals in different disciplines. Ninety-seven candidates received Ph.D. degrees, and 468 candidates received M Tech, M Sc, and MBA degrees on the occasion. A total of 649 students received their B Tech, BSc degrees, five students received diplomas, and 512 students got certificates in engineering trades for the 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 academic years.

