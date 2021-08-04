Arunachal May Soon Get Second Medical College

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get its second medical college after the Centre assured to set up one in the Namsai district, officials said on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the assurance when a team led by state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang called on him in New Delhi on Monday, they said.

At present, the Northeastern state has only one medical college — Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near Itanagar. The ministers also discussed strengthening medical infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and better medical services in the state, officials said.

Libang, who was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, also discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state and the strategy to fight the pandemic, they said.

