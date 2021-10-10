Arunachal Pradesh Govt Collaborates with NGOs for Running 3 Eklavya Schools

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for running three new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), officials said. The schools are being constructed at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Khela in Tirap, and Tirbin in Leparada, and would start functioning from the next academic session, the Education Department officials said.

The MoUs were signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Ekalvya Model Residential School Society (APEMRSS) and NGOs Gyamar Art and Cultural Society, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti and VKV Arunachal Trust. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was present on the occasion, appreciated the NGOs for volunteering to run the institutions to impart quality education to rural children, an official communiqu said.

EMRS, an initiative of Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, is implemented along with the state government to ensure quality education from classes 6-12 in tribal areas. Khandu said that even though the model has been successful across the country, only two such schools at Bana, East Kameng and Lumla, Tawang are operational in the state.

“We are late, but not too late to avail the benefits of the scheme. Five EMRS will be operational after these three new institutions start functioning. Two more schools at Medo, Lohit and Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley will be ready by March next year, and process for land identification and acquisition is underway for the establishment of such institutions in Aalo in West Siang, Seppa in East Kameng and Itanagar in Papum Pare district,” he said. The Union ministry entirely funds the establishment of new Eklavya schools. As per the new pattern of funding, Rs 24 crore will be released for the construction of each EMRS. However, the state government has to provide at least 15 acres of suitable land.

