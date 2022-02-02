Arunachal Pradesh Schools Reopen for Vaccinated Students

With the decrease in Covid-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced to reopen schools. The government permitted vaccinated teenagers to attend physical classes in schools. Meanwhile, the Covid restrictions in the State have been extended till February 14 with slight ease in the restrictions.

As per the media reports, while the state government has allowed schools to reopen, however, physical classes will only be allowed for those students who have taken the first dose of the vaccine. Additionally, the school managements have been also asked to function with not more than 50 per cent occupancy in well-ventilated classrooms. The physical classes have resumed in the State from February 1.

For higher educational institutes, the government has asked to regulate their timings and maintain only 50 per cent attendance. In this regard, universities, colleges and technical institutions are advised to adherence to COVID protocols while resuming the physical classes.

After the increase in the Covid-19 cases tally, the State government had announced closure of schools and other educational institute on January 12. However, the government has now claimed that as the covid cases are decreasing now, it is resuming physical schools to avoid learning loss among students.

According to the media reports, Arunachal Pradesh reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 583 people were cured in the last 24 hours, a Health Department official said. The state reported 246 new cases, taking the tally to 62,656, he said.

The toll rose to 288 after a COVID patient died on Tuesday at a health facility in Itanagar, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The new cases were reported after testing 1,881 samples, recording a positivity rate of 13.07 per cent. The Arunachal Pradesh government extended Covid restrictions till February 14, while announcing certain relaxations, reported PTI.

All workplaces, businesses and commercial establishments would be allowed to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent attendance, said an official notification. Visitors have been banned in government offices, and meetings, if possible, should be hosted on virtual platforms, it said. All government officials will have to submit their vaccination certificates in their respective offices, it said. Meanwhile, bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, and auditorium would continue to operate with 50 per cent occupancy, it added.

— With inputs from PTI

