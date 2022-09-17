Arvind Kejriwal Shares Example of Security Guard's Son Who Cracked JEE Advanced, Says Education Can 'Make India Rich'

Arvind Kejriwal believes education alone can make India the best in the world. Wondering how? The Delhi Chief Minister explained citing his and a Delhi student’s success in the IIT entrance exam. Kejriwal, an IITian himself, went on to reveal his rank too.

“I was ranked 563 in IIT-JEE,” Kejriwal told a NDTV, while recalling his encounter with a security guard’s son who studied at a government school. The AAP leader shared that the boy secured an all-India rank of 569.

Also read| JEE Advanced AIR 1 Shishir Says Did Not Follow 10-12 Hour Study Schedules

“His father gets a salary Rs 12,000 a month. When this boy passes out of IIT, he will have a starting salary of Rs 2 lakh a month. That will be the end of poverty for that family,” he added. According to Kejriwal, if this is done for all kids, “each and every family in India will become rich… within a generation.”

Kejriwal also met Delhi school students, who cracked the JEE this year. The CM stated that 1,141 students from Delhi government schools have cracked the IIT-JEE and medical entrance test NEET this year. Delhi zone saw maximum students, 133 in number finishing in the top 5000 of the JEE Advanced 2022 results.

Calling it an emotional moment , Kejriwal said, “I am an IIT ex-student. This country has given me a lot. And it has been my dream since, that just like me, all of India’s children, even the poorest of the poor, get the same facilities.”

Kejriwal studied mechanical engineering at IIT Khargapur, and passed out in 1989. He then cleared the civil services examination to join the Indian Revenue Service. He resigned from the job and joined social activist Anna Hazare’s anti-cxorruption movement. In 2012, he formed the Aam Aadmi Party and is a three-time Chief Minister of Delhi.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here