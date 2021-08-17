ARWU Ranking 2021: No Indian Varsity in Top 100, IISc Bangalore Only Entry in Top 500

None of the Indian universities could make it to the top 100 spots in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) released by Shanghai Ranking recently. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the only Indian institute to have scored a rank in the top 500. At the global level, the rankings remain dominated by the United States with 40 universities among the top 100, 129 among the top 500, and 200 among the Top 1000. The United Kingdom has bagged 65 spots in the top 1000 universities, and 38 of them are listed in the Top 500, 8 are listed in the top 100.

While India has only one entry in the top 500, 14 in the global 1000. China has 180 universities ranked in the top 1000, including 84 top 500 universities, seven in the top 100 universities. Further, two European universities move up into the top 50 slots and four institutes from Germany have made it to the top 100. French universities maintain their competitive performance in this year’s league table, 30 of which are ranked in the Top 1000, 17 universities are ranked in the top 500.

Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 19th year this time. The top six universities in the ARWU rankings remain the same as last year. Here is a list of the global top 10 -

Rank 1: Harvard University

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of Cambridge

Rank 4: MIT

Rank 5: University of California

Rank 6: Princeton University

Rank 7: University of Oxford

Rank 8: Columbia University

Rank 9: California Institute of Technology

Rank 10: University of Chicago

Top 10 Indian Institutes

Rank 401-500: IISc Bangalore

Rank 601-700: University of Calcutta

Rank 701-800: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 701-800: IIT-Delhi

Rank 701-800: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 70-1800: IIT-Madras

Rank 701-800: JNU

Rank 701-800: University of Delhi

Rank 801-900: AIIMs

Rank 801-900: VIT

ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities considers university that has any Nobel laureates, fields medalists, highly cited researchers, or papers published in nature or science, quality of education, quality of faculty, research output, per capita performance among other parameters

