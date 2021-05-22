Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021: Registration and Exam Dates Extended

The All India Council For Technical Skill Development (AICTSD) has extended the registration deadline for Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021. The eligible students who want to appear for the competition can submit their application form till May 30 on the official website of AICTD. Earlier, the last date for application submission was May 20. The date of examination has also been extended from June 10 to June 30 in wake of the situations caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has said that the result of the examination will be declared on July 15.

Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021: Eligibility

Any college or school student from the age group of 10 years to 24 years who want to present their mathematical skills at national level, can apply.

Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AICTSD

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Aryabhatta National Maths Competition” Link

Step 3: Check your age group and register yourself

Step 4: After registering, click on “Apply Now”

Step 5: Fill the online application form with relevant details

Step 6: Pay application fee of Rs 290 in online mode

After completing the online application process, a confirmation will be sent on the registered e-mail ID with the hall ticket number within 48 hours.

Irrespective of the deadline of the registration, applicants will be barred from getting registered as soon as all the seats are full. Around two lakh students apply for this exam every year but AICTSD takes first 10,000 applications only and rest of the applications get rejected and their fees get refunded to them.

Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021: Exam Format

The competition will be held online and applicants will be allowed to take the exam from home. In 45 minutes duration, students will be asked to solve 30 multiple-choice questions of two marks each and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Of the total applicants, only 20 will be selected for an online live interview round. Out of those 20 students, the top three students will be announced as the winner.

Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2021: Prize Money

First Prize: Rs 1.5 lakh

Second Prize: 50,000

Third Prize: Rs 10,000

