As Covid-19 Effect Reduces, Many Contractual Healthcare Workers Terminated

The online and offline protest has been marked by contractual healthcare workers, who have been alleging that some of them are being “removed from service”. Workers who were hired during the second wave claim that “after they risked their life during one of the most difficult times for the country", are now being mistreated by the government. Many workers have now also taken to social media platforms to express their woes.

Workers claim that as Covid numbers have decreased, many of them, who were hired during the peak of the second covid wave to treat and take care of covid patients are now being “removed from service”.

Earlier this month, many of these workers held protests against the government’s move. The protest was led by the Delhi unit of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

Supporting the medical health workers or Covid warriors, many others have come up to demand “justice" for the workers. One of them posted on Twitter saying,

Thousands of medical workers, like MTS and ventilator operators who worked tirelessly to save lives during the Corona Waves are being retrenched at a massive scale throughout the country.Let’s stand with Covid Warrior in their demand for justice!#SaveCovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/idJzQE5Gez— V Arun (@v_arun1990) April 12, 2022

We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.. Thanks to covid warriors #SaveCovidWarriors @PmoIndia @RavishNDTV pic.twitter.com/COHou0oe9d— Ganesh Singh (@GsAdHiKaRi23) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently informed Rajya Sabha that more than 50,000 posts are currently lying vacant for workers in various primary health care sectors across the country. After this revelation many have also questioned the government, saying that while there are so many vacant seats, then why are many health workers getting laid off.

Responding to Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam’s query, minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar shared data collected by Rural Health Statistics and said that currently there are 51,061 posts vacant for doctors, nurses, health workers and other health professionals across all states and Union territories, reported Hindustan Times. The ministry added that the doctor-citizen population ratio is 1:834, while the nurse-citizen ratio is 1.96:1,000.

Calling out the government’s move other people said,

While lakhs of posts are lying vacant in hospitals, Gov is retrenching more health workers making country’s health system almost defunct only to appease private players in this sector!@LabourMinistry@MoHFW_India@PMOIndia@RavishNDTV#SaveCovidWarriorshttps://t.co/GtbaHvoZMe— Sanjay Sharma (@sanshar3) April 12, 2022

Stop pretending that you care about COVID warriors. Instead, fulfill the promise of granting permanent status to them. They want real economic benefit, instead of pretention.@MoHFW_India @LabourMinistry @hemantrajora_ @RavishNDTV @PMOIndia #SaveCovidWarriors— sucheta de (@sucheta_ml) April 12, 2022

The minister also informed that the number of registered health care professionals in India includes 13,01,319 allopathic doctors, 2.89 lakh dentists and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals.

