As Covid cases rise, JNU imposes night curfew at campus

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital and aligning with the orders of the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT), Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University has released a notification imposing a night curfew in the varsity’s premises. According to the order, a night curfew from 10:00PM to 5:00 AM will be in effect till further orders.

The curfew that is being imposed with “immediate effect” will act as an emergency measure for the safety of people associated with the university as the capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, including those infected with the new Omicron variant. JNU administration has also stated that due to the nature of the alert, i.e., Level-1, all offline academic activities are terminated, and the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library will be closed.

Read|‘Time to Teach Harassers, Not Victims’: NCW Chairperson Seeks Withdrawal of ‘Misogynist’ JNU Circular

The order also mentioned various COVID-19 appropriate restrictions and regulations, including some activities that will be allowed with necessary precautions. For example, entry into the campus for personnel such as medical, bank, and other emergency services will be allowed if a valid ID card is presented. In addition, necessary services such as groceries, cable services, internet services, ATMs, etc., will be allowed to function without restrictions.

JNU canteens will be allowed to open with 5 per cent seating capacity between 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, whereas the standalone shops will be allowed to open between 10:00AM to 8:00PM, without an odd-even restriction. However, the odd-even rule will be applied for shopping complexes inside the campus. Campus residents are also directed to limit their movement to the minimum during curfew hours.

Here’s the notification:

All concerned to pay attention please! pic.twitter.com/TDSboC4mks— Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) December 29, 2021

Delhi’s positivity rate jumped to 1.29 percent on Wednesday, and the capital reported 73 new Omicron cases. The total tally of the newly-emerged variant is now at 238. Recently, an Omicron positive case with no travel history was detected, raising concerns of community spread.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.