As Covid Cases Rise on Campus, IIT Kharagpur Bans Entry Except for Emergency Services

To break the chain of COVID-19 spread, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Tuesday imposed restrictions on movement within the campus, except for those on emergency services, registrar Tamal Nath has informed. 20 more people, including 8 students and 12 faculty and staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The students who have tested positive were residing on the IIT Kharagpur campus. The institute authorities have now adopted a strategy to trace people who may have been infected by the virus. “The fresh infections were reported in the last two-three days as authorities have adopted a strategy of testing and tracing to contain the spread of the disease," Nath told news agency PTI. Most of the newly infected patients have mild symptoms of Covid-19 and the on-campus medical care team is monitoring their condition regularly, he said.

As many as 60 people including students and researchers had tested positive for Covid-19 between January 1 and 4. The official said that all those infected earlier have recovered from the virus and are now either in isolation or returned to their normal activities.

Those who were infected with Covid-19 earlier are still on campus, Nath said, adding that the situation has improved at the institute. “However, the institute has no plan to resume on-campus activities. Online classes will continue in view of the prevailing pandemic situation," Nath told the news agency.

Following the institute’s convocation conducted on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur opened the premises for its students after being closed for a year and a half. Due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the institute postponed the offline classes and opted for online classes. “But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing the resumption of classes in on-campus mode and sticking to online classes only,” Nath had said earlier.

