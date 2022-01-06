As Covid Cases Surge, Bengal School Education Dept Closes Primary, Secondary Schools

The West Bengal School Education Department has ordered the temporary closure of primary and secondary schools in the state. The decision was made following a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. The schools have been shut within a few weeks of being reopened after a gap over a year-and-a-half.

The department has also issued detailed guidelines, instructing teachers to take classes online to avoid discontinuity in the studies.

As per the new guidelines, schools are instructed to conduct online classes, and teachers and students may visit each other’s homes, if necessary, for all the guidance and assistance.

Besides this, all school hostels and PG’s have also been closed. The new guidelines also state that if a student is unable to leave the campus, he/she should be provided all the necessary medical facilities and mid-day meals in the hostel itself and children of age group 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated in schools.

The secondary classes exams are scheduled for March and the higher secondary for April.

According to the Department of School Education, the institutions have completed the syllabus in secondary and higher secondary schools to ensure the examinations are conducted smoothly on time.

The CBSE and ICSE board schools in the state have also been instructed to close keeping in mind the growing concern over the new Omicrm variant.

