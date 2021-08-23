As Karnataka Reopens Schools, Teachers Asked to get Negative RTPCR Report, Parents to be Vaccinated

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevailing, Karnataka high school and pre-university colleges have reopened physical classes from Monday, August 23. After a gap of nearly 18 months the schools are finally all set to open for the children.

The state government has directed all institutes to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. While speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the government has taken “extreme care” to ensure safe classroom learning.

Ministers and officials of the Education and Health Departments of the state have requested parents, who have not been vaccinated, to register for the same as soon as possible. District administration is also ensuring that all teaching and non-teaching staff have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before the schools reopen.

In some districts like Mandya, teachers have been directed to furnish negative RT-PCR reports even if they have taken both the vaccine shots. Minister K C Narayana Gowda, who is the in-charge of pandemic-related activities in the district, has made the negative report mandatory for the teachers reporting to work.

Bommai said that the government has given out instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to government, aided, and private institutions. He revealed that the classes will resume only in districts wherein the COVID positivity rate is below 2 per cent.

A top source in the office of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh revealed to the news portal that classes in districts like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan will not resume as of now. It was also learned that the COVID-19 technical advisory committee had recommended the state government resume offline classes.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram after schools reopened today, reported ANI.

Schools have also been directed to set aside an hour daily for sports and teachers are told to record the health status of each student. Some schools have limited their physical classes to two days a week initially, other days classes will be held online.

