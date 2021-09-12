As NTA Rubbishes NEET 2021 Paper Leak, Students Demand Investigation

Soon after a section of media claimed irregularities in the medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any leak or security break in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Quick reaction from NTA has not gone down well with students and stakeholders as they claim that the matter is being disposed off without proper investigation. Aspirants have taken to the social media platform Twitter with the hashtags #CBIforNTA and #OperationNEET to voice their opinion.

They have also pointed that there has been a recent scam involving the JEE Main 2021. They have also said that engineering students have got four attempts to clear the exam but medical aspirants have got only one chance, hence it should be a fair exam.

Whatever happened in JEE,we dont care. They got 4 attempts anything can happen. But you gave us only 1 and if this goes wrong then what will we do like what?? What is our position? To wait for a whole damn year to reappear? @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #operationneet #NEETUG2021— Barsha (@Barsha17238421) September 10, 2021

They can’t believe NEET exam papers got leaked without proofs right?So just like that we can’t believe @DG_NTA saying NEET exam papers haven’t gotten leaked without proper investigation, especially after what happened in 2015 and in #JeeMainsScam. #CBIforNTA#OperationNEET https://t.co/PrxEpDjb6I — Miss. (@original_mr_) September 10, 2021

Neet papers leaked and seats sold out with high rates#OperationNEETMeanwhile students who’ve financial problem and are hard working : pic.twitter.com/x22abIYRT1— Pooja mehta (@Poojamehta001) September 10, 2021

Why @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia is not responding on JEE scam & NEETUG scam 2021.Why GOI is Playing with students Carrier.who do this scam ?! But the mother body is @DG_NTA .we need @CBI investigation on this scam .we don’t believe on @DG_NTA #CBIforNTA #OperationNEET pic.twitter.com/L0ymOGe3yv— Vishwanath Kumar (@vishwanathafmc) September 10, 2021

Reports about the NEET 2021 paper leak surfaced after a TV news channel aired an episode on an investigation revealing a mafia behind the same. In 2017, a NEET question paper was allegedly leaked and five people were arrested in connection to the case. The group of people used to promise admissions for students in medical colleges under management quota, as per the police investigation.

The NTA will conduct the exam in 13 languages and has also changed the exam pattern for NEET 2021. The examinees will be given more internal choices meaning the exam will be held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. There will be two sections for all the subjects — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany subjects. While section A will have 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The agency has also increased the number of examination cities has been increased from 155 to 198 and an additional exam centre has been created in Kuwait for students of the Indian community leaving in the middle east.

