As Schools Reopen in West Bengal, Students, Parents Face Uniform Issues

The West Bengal government has reopened the schools and physical classes have resumed. As the winters arrive, the students are being asked to wear warm clothes and that has led to a problem nobody anticipated. Several students are facing trouble as their uniforms don’t fit them anymore. The tailors have also failed to deliver orders on time.

Since most of the students were attending online classes in the last year and a half, they gained weight and now their old uniforms don’t fit them, reports say. Parents complain that even if they get new uniforms for their wards, tailors are struggling to deliver their clothes on time. As a result, the students are left with no option but to wear their old uniforms.

Rahul Jana, a class 9 student, said, “I have a problem with my school pants. They have become unfit for me to wear. However, my uniform is completely fine and new but they are of no use now, but it doesn’t go with my present age and body weight.”

Another student Deepak said, “My uniform is all fit for me to wear but shoes and belts are a problem. Belts and shoes of my size are not available in the market. In such a situation, I have no other option but to wear the old stuff."

Kolkata Uniform Store owner Mitesh Khanna stated that he has been making uniforms for a well-known school in Kolkata for many years, but this year the school uniforms have become a headache for him because it is taking 20-25 days for the orders to be delivered.

