As Schools Reopen, States Witness Rise in Covid-19 Infection Among Kids; Highest in Punjab

Several states have observed a rise in covid-19 cases among children, shortly after the reopening of schools. Amid the speculations and concerns of the third wave, schools were reopened in Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. Schools in Delhi also reopen from today, September 1, for classes 9-12. Coaching classes, colleges and universities have also been allowed to reopen.

Infection rates in Punjab have reportedly grown by 9.6 per cent between July and August. The schools in the state were reopened from August 2. Whereas in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, the covid cases are growing at 2 and 3 per cent.

Gujarat had opened schools on July 26, while Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, reopened schools in the first week of August and in Bihar the schools were opened after August 16.

There is the lowest positivity spike of 1.9 per cent among the children in Uttarakhand, where schools opened after August 2.

Only a few states have seen negative growth in positivity percentage after the reopening of the schools. There are also few states, where a negative growth in positivity percentage has been seen after the reopening of schools. In Jharkhand, there has been a negative growth of 0.9 per cent, where schools were opened after August 9.

Meanwhile, the Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccination among children aged 12 and above is expected to begin in October. However, many experts across the country have been claiming that the children’s inbuilt immunity will protect them from getting infected during the third wave of Covid. Schools were reopened after a long gap of one-and-a-half-year since lockdown was announced in March 2020.

