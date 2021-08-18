As Teacher Recruitment Delayed for Three Years, Women Candidates Start Rakhi Protest

Having waited for appointments for over three years, women who had cleared the teachers’ recruitment tests have started a unique rakhi protest. Women have brought rakhis which they want to tie on the wrist of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who loves being called bhaiya (brother) or mama (maternal uncle) by women of the state.

Hundreds of candidates had cleared the contractual teachers’ exam in 2019 but due to the change of government followed by covid-19, these candidates did not get their appointment letters. Scores of these candidates including women have arrived in Bhopal and have started a protest demanding immediate appointments.

Making emotional appeals for the appointment, some of the women did sit-ups at the protest site and one of them laid down on the ground and broke down, to be consoled by fellow women protesters.

“Our Chief Minister performs puja of goddess Saraswati and Laxmi and must be keeping fast on Navratri, so if he has respect for women, he should visit the protest site and let us tie rakhi on her wrist,” one of the women protesters holding a platter with Rakhi.

“We will tie rakhi on Mamaji’s wrist and will demand an appointment letter as a gift", said the woman adding they are awaiting appointments for three years and everyone only offered hollow promises.

The determined protesters said that they have told their families back home that they won’t move from this place even if there are massive rains or even a storm. The verification process started a year and a half ago but never concluded, said the protesting women.

Simultaneously jobless youths also staged a protest saying that fresh recruitments aren’t being done in Madhya Pradesh which is making life difficult for them. Police also used force on the protesters and several youths sustained injuries in the action.

Congress party flayed action on the youths and delay appointments to the teaching candidates.

PCC chief Kamal Nath called police action on jobless youth as barbaric and shameful and claimed that hundreds of women are sitting in front of the BJP office seeking appointment letters and ought justice for them from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

