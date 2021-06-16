ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Apply For 100 Group C Posts

ASC Centre South (Bangalore)- 2 ATC, Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for the recruitment to various Group C posts, including, Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor. The advertisement of the jobs was published in the Employment News newspaper on June 12. The interested candidates can send their applications via post within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacant posts falling under Group C.

Out of the 100 vacancies, maximum of 42 posts for Civil Motor Driver, 40 posts of cleaner, 15 posts of cooks and 3 posts of Civilian Catering Instructors are lying vacant which will be filled during the recruitment drive.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For all the vacancies, the candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board. The candidate should be 18 to 25 years of age.

Civil Motor Driver: Candidates must have a driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. He/She should have two years of experience in driving a motor vehicle.

Cleaner: The candidate should be proficient in the trade

Cook: Candidates must have knowledge about Indian cooking. He/She should have proficiency in the trade

Civilian Catering Instructor: Candidate must possess a diploma or certificate in catering from any recognised board. He/She should have one year experience of working in the catering industry.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Get Employment News newspaper of June 12

Step 2: Cut the application form from the job advertisement in the newspaper

Step 3: Fill the application form in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Paste Photo and attach the relevant documents with the application form

Step 5: Send the application via post to ‘The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South)- 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-560007′

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of written and skill/physical/practical/ typing tests wherever necessary. The selection will be made on the basis of merit which will be prepared after two tests.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Salary

Civil Motor Driver – Rs 19,900 per month

Cleaner - Rs 18000 per month

Cook - Rs 19,900 per month

Civilian Catering Instructor – Rs 19900 per month

