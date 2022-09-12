ASEAN-India Startup Festival 2022: SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubator Chosen to be lead coordinator for the event in Indonesia

The lead coordinator for India for the ASEAN-India Startup Festival 2022 will be the Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur.

The Festival is being held in Indonesia from the 27 to the 30th of October to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Partnership. The celebration and strengthening of the ASEAN-India Partnership in the field of science and technology are the main objectives of the event. It is backed by the Indian government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST).

The National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia is organising the ASEAN-India Startup 2022 festival in tandem with the Indonesia Research and Innovation Expo (INA-RIE). An officially released announcement states that SIIC IIT Kanpur, the festival’s lead coordinator from India, is inviting startups from all over the country to actively participate in the event.

According to the invitation posted on IIT Kanpur’s official website, there are 30 spots available for which Indian startups will be handpicked to join the delegation chosen to represent India at this forum.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed his delight at the news, saying, “India is emerging as a global leader in the startup and innovation landscape. I am proud that IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem is able to share its learning of two decades, not only with new incubators from India but also from ASEAN nations.” He continued by saying that the festival would provide a variety of opportunities for the participating countries to collaborate and grow their research and innovation.

The ASEAN-India Startup festival provides opportunities for Indian startups to interact with global businesses and investors while also strengthening cross-border ties with ASEAN countries. Additionally, the shortlisted startups would have the opportunity to compete in the event’s Pitch Battle and win up to $7,500 in cash.

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, was founded in 2000 and is one of the most successful technology business incubators. On the path to turning an idea into a business, the multifaceted, thriving incubation ecosystem that has been cultivated over the past 20 years continues to close all the gaps on the journey of turning an idea into a business.

