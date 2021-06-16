Assam Board Exams Might be Cancelled, Final Decision on June 18

A final decision on Assam Board exams will be taken on June 18 following a cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A meeting will be held between Education Department and various other stakeholders will be held on Friday to make the decision. While the final decision is yet to be out, the CM hinted a cancellation of board exams. “It was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to prevailing COVID19 pandemic," Sarma said via a Tweet.

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court by four Assam students seeking cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams due to the pandemic situation. The board had earlier postponed the exams but later stated it may conduct these tests in physical mode in July and August. Later, the government also said that the board exams may be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers if Covid positivity rate by drops below 2 per cent by July 1.

The petition claimed that the statements made by the Chief Minister of Assam has created a situation of havoc and panic among the students and parents. They have been pushed into a state of dilemma and their mental condition has been devastated. The plea sought immediate intervention in the matter in the interest of safety and health of the students.

Apart from the board exams, CM Sarma also said that four new Forensic Laboratories will be set up, one each at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, and Bongaigaon Civil Hospital.

Social Welfare Department will be empowered to procure rice directly from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for Supplementary Nutrition Programme under ICDS to reduce costs, he tweeted.

Statutes of Madhabdev University at Narayanpur, Bhattadev University at Bajali, Pathsala, Birangana Sati Sadhani State University at Golaghat, and Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai has also been approved by the cabinet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here