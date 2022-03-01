Ashneer Grover’s Resignation From BharatPe is Important Lesson in HR Management

On March 1, 2022, the news of Ashneer Grover the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe resigned from his position only a few days after the company ended the services of his wife and the firm’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover.

The decision comes a few days after he had lost an arbitration that he had filed against the fintech’s decision to launch an investigation against him, with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The controversy at one of the most famous fintech companies in India started after an audio clip had surfaced online where Grover had allegedly abused an employee of the Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In his resignation letter, Ashneer Grover talked about him being treated in an unfair manner by the management and how the company “ousted” him for its “vested interests.” He claims that it was an attempt to make an unwanted founder leave his position by making him a “villain of the piece.” In his resignation letter, Grover shared his disappointment saying, “Today, I am being vilified and treated in the most disgraceful manner.”

Looking at all the allegations from both sides, it is too soon to reach any conclusions, however, the resignation of Ashneer Grover is a big HR management lesson for any organization, especially a new and growing business.

Lesson 1: HR Management Despite Hierarchy

HR management is often assumed to be a set of processes that cater to the employees who rank low in the organizational hierarchy. This is certainly not the case. Irrespective of the position you hold within a company, human resource management will always play an important role in your relationship with the organization.

Over time, the importance and relevance of seamless HR management have increased across the board. Right from the board of directors to freshers, every individual working within an organization is unique and dynamic.

Lesson 2: Disagreements and Resolution Part of Job

Today, it does not take much for misunderstandings to sprout, leading to unwanted arguments and disagreements that escalate quickly. Especially as we are moving farther away from the conventional workplace and setting up hybrid workplaces, the need for efficient HR management is immense.

No matter which industry a company belongs to and what scale it operates on, it is always important to focus on building powerful HR machinery within the organization which can deal with disagreements and conflicts in an organization in a healthy manner.

Lesson 3: Empowering HR, Listening to Employees

It is important to move away from the notion that the role of HR is limited to hiring and firing employees. The HR department is arguably the busiest department within an organization and shoulders the responsibility of ensuring the well-being of employees. Right from ensuring effective communication to handling disputes, HR professionals perform a range of different tasks to restore a conducive work environment. This should never be taken lightly.

— Written by Chitiz Agarwal, founder of Company Bench

