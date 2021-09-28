Ashoka University Offers Research Fellowship in Philanthropy, Registrations open

Ashoka University’s Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) has invited applications for its research fellowship on philanthropy. The fellowship launched in 2020 is aimed at building and strengthening research capacity in the relevant field and creating high-quality, rigorous outputs.

The nine-month fellowship will begin from January 2022 and a cohort of 10 fellows will be selected who will conduct research on a topic related to Indian philanthropy and giving trends.

The total fellowship amount is Rs 9,00,000 per fellowship, which includes stipend and research expenses. Fellows will be selected basis on their research proposal and their earlier research experience.

“The fellows are expected to undertake primary research, attend monthly calls, and participate in three online workshops to develop their skills in background research, literature review, data collection methods, analysis and writing," the official website reads.

The research fellowship will be conducted digitally, that is, through computer, tablet, or phone. At the end of the fellowship, fellows are expected to produce an 8,000-word high-quality working paper to be published on CSIP’s website.

“The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University @AshokaCSIP is inviting applications for their 2022 Research Fellowship on Philanthropy and Giving in India. Applications close on 30th Sept 2021," tweeted the university.

CSIP is seeking two types of fellows — individual researchers and individuals working with nonprofit organisations in India, who can also spend half of their time on the research project, which can also be shared with two three other people from the organisation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here