At the Young India Fellows (YIF), Ashoka University’s flagship multidisciplinary diploma programme, fellows study around 20 courses from diverse domains. Course domains range from literature, art and leadership, to international relations, artificial intelligence and behavioural science. The list of notable faculty teaching YIF at the Ashoka University has now expanded to include more course domains. Applications for the Young India Fellowship, class of 2023-24 will close on March 20, 2023.

Candidates of all age groups, across diverse academic, professional, geographical and socioeconomic backgrounds, who have a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2023 or earlier (can be a final-year student at the time of application) are eligible to apply for the course. Only 100 seats are offered under the coveted program every year.

Dr. K. VijayRaghavan (Former Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India) will be teaching a course on “Climate Change and the Future of Health, Food and Agriculture”. New courses by Ashoka University faculty include “The Universe and Us” by Prof. Dipankar Bhattacharya (HoD, Physics, and Sunanda and Santimay Basu Professor of Astrophysics), “Language, Politics and Society in India” by Prof. Kathryn Hardy (Assistant Professor and HoD, Sociology and Anthropology) and “Khayal, North Indian Classical Music and the Modern Song: A Story of the Trajectory of Modernity” by Prof. Amit Chaudhuri (Professor of Creative Writing).

Other New Learning Initiatives include Cross-listed Coursework, where Fellows can take courses for credit at Ashoka University, in entrepreneurship and well-being, outside of the YIF curriculum. Courses include “Business Analysis and Strategy”, “Governance Entrepreneurship”, “Social Entrepreneurship and Impact”, and “Living with Purpose”, taught by industry and academic leaders); The Crossover Series, where renowned thinkers and stalwarts visit campus for immersions with Fellows. Guests have included Shubha Mudgal, Ambassador Shyam Saran, Shaheen Mistri and Amit Chandra, to name a few; and, Alumni-in-Residence, where high-impact YIF alumni visit campus to enrich Fellows through workshops, lectures and mentorship. Most recently, Dr. Srishti Sardana (YIF Founding Batch), a postdoctoral research fellow at Johns Hopkins University conducted an experiential seminar series on global mental health.

Two kinds of scholarships will be awarded to offer holders: Ashoka University’s need-based Financial Aid (partial and full funding on all components of the fee), and the recently introduced Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship (fully funded programme fee). 65 per cent of the current batch is on some form of need-based financial aid, to ensure that an Ashoka education is accessible to students from all walks of life.

