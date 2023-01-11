Ashoka University Invites Application For Child Rights Fellowship, Stipend Rs 60,000

Ashoka University and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have opened applications for the third cohort of the Child Rights Fellowship (CRF).The Fellowship is open for Post-Graduates with 1 year of work experience, Or graduates with 2 years of work experience, and who are aged 30 or below as of April 1, 2023.

Each Fellow will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 60,000 and travel reimbursement of upto Rs. 5,000 per month for official travel. 10 young professionals will have a platform to work on child rights and development reforms as part of the third cohort.

The Fellowship provides a platform to young professionals to work on child rights reforms, policy implementation and government stakeholder engagement. The Fellows get an opportunity to innovate interventions, leverage data to strengthen child welfare initiatives and drive sustainable impact.

Launched in 2021, the first two batches of the Fellowship have made landmark achievements in reforming the lives of children in Delhi NCT across three focus areas, Education, Health & Nutrition and Juvenile Justice.

The Early Warning System, a flagship project of the Child Rights Fellowship, has been a key intervention in reducing dropout rates and protecting the lives of students studying in Delhi’s Department of Education schools. The project has helped curb frequent absenteeism for more than 1 lakh students and has protect more than 2,000 students from issues such as abuse, child marriage, mental health, life threatening diseases and other such atrocities. The project is also a recipient of the prestigious SKOCH Silver award, 2022 in the Women and Child Development category.

Speaking about the fellowship, Atishi, MLA and Former Education Advisor to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi said, ‘DCPCR has been doing extraordinary work to safeguard children’s interests and well-being of the nearly 5 million children of Delhi, and its work has brought about material improvement in their lives. The Fellowship with Ashoka University is an excellent opportunity for young professionals to be a part of governance and impact the lives of children.’

Vineet Gupta, Co-Founder, and Trustee, Ashoka University, said, ‘Ashoka takes pride in this unique collaboration with DCPCR to protect Child Rights and Well-being. Our Fellows contributed immensely to bring about a tangible impact to the lives of children in Delhi. This Fellowship also aligns with Ashoka’s endeavor in creating a pool of young leaders who can make significant and lasting contributions.’ Candidates irrespective of residence, gender, religion, and caste are encouraged to apply.

Candidates will need to be proficient in Hindi and English, and should be willing to reside in Delhi during the Fellowship period. For further information about the fellowship and to apply, please visit: https://crf.ashoka.edu.in

