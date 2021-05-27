Ashoka University Invites UG Students to Participate in Student Ideas Exchange Programme

Ashoka University has invited current undergraduate students from academic institutions across India to experience the university’s academic offerings through the Visiting Indian Student Programme (VISP). The six-week long online programme will commence on July 5 and continue till August 13. The deadline for enrolling for the VISP programme is June 5.

Apart from India, students across the world have also been invited through the Visiting Students Programme (VSP). Both the programmes are designed to foster exchange of ideas between UG students. “In keeping with this ethos and restrictions on physical mobility on account of COVID-19; the courses will be held online. Students will be offered a range of four-credit courses in various disciplines," read an official press release by the university.

Classes will be held from Monday to Friday with over 48 contact hours and in-depth interaction with faculty members. All courses and materials will be offered online. In addition, numerous professional, cultural and social interaction will further be offered through the ‘eSCAPe’ platform of events online for the summer undergraduate cohort by Ashoka University.

Speaking about the programme, Dr Vanita Shastri, Dean of Global Education & Strategic Programs, Ashoka University said that the programme will help students in building their academic prowess and offer a unique mingling of students across the academic institutions. “This will also provide students an opportunity to share their perspectives in a global virtual learning setting,” added Shastri.

Students will also get a chance to experience the liberal arts and sciences pedagogy. The programme will provide an opportunity to study with a diverse cohort of students.

Students can gain credits for the courses they take, which can be pursued with the home institution and the Office of Summer Programmes at Ashoka. Besides, all students will get a transcript from Ashoka University at the end of their course.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here