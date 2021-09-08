Ashoka University Lays Foundation Stone for New 27-acre Campus for Science and Research Activities

Ashoka University laid the foundation stone for a new 27-acre campus in Sonipat on Wednesday. The campus will address the university’s increasing focus on science and research. Situated adjacent to the existing campus, the new complex will have 6 academic buildings, 10 residential buildings, utility and services buildings, and a sports field.

The university is currently spread across 25 acres. “On completion, the new campus will add another 3500 students to the Ashoka campus, taking the total up to 6000 students. The new campus is expected to be fully operational by 2027," the varsity said.

There will also be organic growth in the existing departments as the student count has increased, and new majors and minors can be introduced over time, Ashoka University added.

The 1.80 million square feet of area in the new campus will be integrated with the current facility and will follow Ashoka University’s existing campus design philosophy and unique brick and Jaali facade, it said. The new campus will incorporate solar roofs, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, among others in an endeavour to make it a net-zero carbon campus.

“With the new campus, Ashoka will be able to bring in more students and faculty and enhance its research facilities," said Prof Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University.

Ashish Dhawan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University said, “Ashoka University has established itself as the country’s leading liberal arts and sciences University. The fact that we plan to double our campus size within a decade is a testimony to the excellence of our faculty and students that has made Ashoka a destination for the brightest minds in the country. ”

The architects of this project are Perkins Eastman & Edifice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here