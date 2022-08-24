Ashoka University Offers 12-week Online Course on 75 Years of India's Independence

A course commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence will be offered by Ashoka University as part of the varsity’s multidisciplinary online diploma programme. The newly launched course will be 12-weeks-long and is divided into 12 parts. It commences on September 17 and will go on till December 25.

The duration for each session will range from two to four hours. Anyone who is interested in history, general knowledge, and what to know about India’s historical context can take this course up. The course fee is Rs 50,000, this is excluding GST fee.

Also read| Formation of States to Adopting Constitution: What Happened After India Got Independence, Learn in #ClassesWithNews18

This course will provide students with an unparalleled live learning experience with some of Ashoka’s top faculty from various disciplines, claimed the university in its press release. Each course includes live interaction with faculty, access to a diverse and critical reading list, individual engagement, and learning support, it added.

“How did its foundational politics shape what the country became? How can its subsequent social, economical and cultural trajectory tell us about where the country is today? After 75 years as a nation, what hopes, fears and progress can Indians look forward to? This multidisciplinary programme will look at all these questions and more, giving learners a comprehensive, analytical overview of India since independence,” said the university.

Faculty members such as Prof Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor, Professor of History, Ashoka University, DPhil, Oxford University, Arvind Panagariya, first VC Niti Aayog, Shivshankar Menon, National Security Adviser 2010-2014), Rita Kothari, professor of English, Ashoka University, Director, MA in English Programme, PhD, Gujarat University, Madhavi Menon, professor of English, Ashoka University), Sunil Khilnani, renowned scholar of politics and history, among others will cover the story of India since its inception 75 years ago. They will address the foundational politics and its subsequent social, economic and cultural trajectory that shaped the country and the hopes, fears and progress that Indians can look forward to.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here