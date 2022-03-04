Ashoka University Offers Scholarships for UG Students, 100% Tuition Fee Waiver

Ashoka University has announced its first-ever merit-cum-means scholarship for exceptional undergraduate students applying for the intake of 2022. Students intending to major in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, or computer science can apply for the scholarships. The university will award 25 scholarships in addition to the need-based financial aid available to all students.

Out of these 25 students, 5 candidates will receive a waiver of 100 per cent on tuition and residence, and the remaining 20 will receive a waiver of 100 per cent on tuition. Candidates who are interested in applying should have received a confirmed offer of admission as per the existing holistic admissions process. Students who get the scholarship have to maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.5 each semester to be eligible to receive the scholarship for the next academic year.

Ashoka University Scholarships: Eligibility

Advertisement

Students are then screened for their eligibility to avail of this scholarship basis their academic cut-offs based on class 12 board marks or national entrance tests. The criteria required for the screening based on class 12 board marks will be a score of 98 per cent and above for students from CBSE and CICSE board, or an IB score of 41/42, or those with Cambridge A*A*A grade.

Applicants who have either scored 98 per cent and above in JEE mains, or possess a rank of 600 or higher in national entrance tests, or those with valid Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship received in the year 2021 are eligible for screening too.

Apart from the academic requirements, candidates with exceptional achievements or contributions in the field of pure sciences/ computer science, on a case by case basis may be invited to apply for the scholarship.

Students applying for the scholarship are also required to have a family income of less than 40 lacs pa (pre-tax) for financial year 2021-22 and Statement Of Purpose (SOP) for studying the intended science major at Ashoka.

For shortlisted candidates, the application form will be open for five days. A scholarship committee will further evaluate the candidates based on the quality of their SOP and assessment of their family income. Some students may also need to appear for a personal interview with the committee, the varsity said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.