Ashoka University Offers Research Fellowship in Philanthropy, Remuneration at Rs 9 Lakh

The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) at Ashoka University has invited applications for its research fellowship in philanthropy. It will focus on areas such as philanthropy fund movements, individual giving, the impact of COVID-19 on the philanthropy ecosystem in India, diversification of philanthropy out of traditional sectors, etc.

The full-time, nine-month-long fellowship will be conducted digitally from January 2022. As many as 10 fellows will be selected to undertake primary research, attend monthly calls, and participate in online workshops to develop their skills in research, data collection methods, analysis, and writing.

This fellowship aims to help the researchers in the philanthrophy space to establish a mark for themselves, says Swati Shresth, Research Director CSIP. “The research areas of this Fellowship will help the researcher get a deep understanding of the sector and build robust solutions for greater social impact,” she adds.

It is open to individuals based in India. However, they must have several years of relevant professional research experience. The fellowship will commence in January 2022. A remuneration of nine lakh rupees will be provided to the fellows, which includes stipend and research expenses.

CSIP is seeking two types of fellows — individual researchers and individuals working with small grassroots nonprofit organisations in India, who can spend half of their time on the research project. For the second type of fellow, the fellowship can also be shared between two or three individuals in a small organisation.

“Fellows will be selected based on the strength of their research proposal, previous research experience, ability to commit to the fellowship, and ability to produce the desired output. Women, LGBTQIA+, Dalit, Adivasi, people with disabilities, and members of other minority and marginalised groups are particularly encouraged to apply," Ashoka University said.

“While philanthropy in India is rapidly gaining momentum, there is still very little research in this space. The Research Fellowship launched by CSIP is expected to enhance our shared understanding of philanthropy in India, how it is changing, and what the opportunities and challenges it faces are. Through this Fellowship, CSIP aims to strengthen the field of research on philanthropy and give researchers an opportunity to broaden their horizons," said Ingrid Srinath, CSIP Director.

