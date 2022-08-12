Ashoka University Sets-up Science Advisory Council for Research, Training in Natural Sciences, Computer, Math

The Ashoka University is setting up of a Science Advisory Council, chaired by Professor K VijayRaghavan, former principal scientific advisor to the government of India. The council will advise the vice-chancellor on enhancing research, teaching and training in the natural sciences, computer science and mathematics, said the university.

As part of this, the university will also develop a meetings and workshop centre to bring in the best academics from India and abroad to conduct experimental and lecture workshops in diverse specialised subjects. These will be attended by students and researchers from all over India, particularly from universities and colleges where the research ecosystem needs strengthening. The science council will also help host Summer ‘Genius’ Programmes across the discipline of sciences for talented young students.

“The council will also help build collaborations and forge partnerships with research institutions in order to raise resources to further enhance research capacity. Apart from this, the members of the Council will advise the vice-chancellor on building innovative post-graduate programmes that can make an impact on society and nurture scholars in the field,” reads the release.

On setting up the council, Professor Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor at Ashoka University, said “We are delighted to announce the setting up of our own Science Advisory Council that will play a strategic role in taking our ambitious Sciences programme to the next level, strengthening international interdisciplinary collaborations and pursuing important areas of scientific inquiry.”

Professor K VijayRaghavan, Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, who will be heading the Council, said “It gives me immense pleasure to take on this role at Ashoka University. The Council will play a very important role in guiding Ashoka University’s research and development agenda as it enters the next phase of its evolution as a world-class interdisciplinary institution.”

