Ashoka University to Set-up Astrophysics Centre

Ashoka University has announced that it will set up an Astrophysics Centre and a Chair has been endowed by two renowned Astrophysicists, Sunanda Basu and Santimay Basu, in their name for teaching and research in Astrophysics.

According to an official press release by the university, " The University will undertake an extensive search for appointment of a distinguished Professor of Astrophysics to the Sunanda and Santimay Basu Chair in Astrophysics. The Chair-holder will lead the setting up of an Astrophysics Centre at Ashoka. The permanent Chair will be associated with the Physics Department at the University."

Scientists Sunanda and Santimay Basu are known for their contributions in the area of ionospheric scintillation as well as artificial turbulence generation through high-power high frequency (HF) radio wave interactions. stated the release.

Speaking about the announcement of Dr Sunanda Basu said, "I am delighted to announce an academic chair in astrophysics at Ashoka University. Over the past few years, Ashoka University has emerged as one of the leading liberal arts and sciences Universities in India. I am confident that this position will create a nucleus for a vibrant centre in astrophysics at Ashoka University and encourage world class research in the subject at the University."

Prof Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University commented, "We are honoured to announce the Sunanda and Santimay Basu Chair in Astrophysics at Ashoka University. Their pioneering work in the area of ionospheric scintillation have been critical to understanding of ionospheric space weather. The Chair is a step towards encouraging cutting edge work in Astrophysics and the setting up of Centre for Astrophysics to nurture Indian astrophysicists who would follow in their footsteps "

Santimay Basu passed away in 2013 and Dr Sunanda has continued her career, with greater emphasis on philanthropy within the US and in developing countries like Africa.

