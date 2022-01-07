Asked to Visit Campus Despite Being Covid Positive, Alleges Rabindra Bharathi University Student

An MA social science student of Rabindra Bharathi University alleged that she was asked to visit the university campus despite being infected by Covid-19. Ushashi Chakraborty alleged that university authorities asked her to come for document verification of admission despite knowing that he has been infected with the coronavirus.

She claims that she got admitted to Rabindra Bharathi this November. The university asked her to visit the campus on November 7 to get her documents verified. She, however, tested positive on November 6. Speaking to News18 she said, “In the morning I called the University and told them that I am covid positive. The person who took the call is Raju Das he heard everything but he said that I have to go and if I don’t go my admission will be cancelled. I went to the university stood in line when I was unwell."

On her visit, the university authorities apologised and asked her to return.

Ushashi now is back home and submitted her document via WhatsApp, informed the student.

Centre for Distance and Online Education, CDOE, RBU, Professor Ashis Kumar Das has said to News18 on Ushashi allegation “She came to our University that is right when we came to know she is positive we immediately asked her to go back and we have taken her admission on the basis of her whatsapp photos. Apart from that whatever she is saying we don’t have any knowledge about that, the person about whom she is alleging we have asked him and he has denied.”

