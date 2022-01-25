Aspirant Lyrics Writers Can Get Rs 1 Lakh to Release Their Song, Here's How to Apply for Fellowship

A fellowship programme on lyrics writing with the aim to help creators become established lyricists and release their next song has been launched by online learning platform Unlu. The platform will offer fellowships worth over Rs 100K to selected participants.

This is a one of a kind fellowship programme in India/the world with an end goal to help creators become an established lyricist and release their next song," said Co-Founder, Himanshu Periwal of Unlu adding that “by the end of the course, each student must have their first recorded song in place and the best song will be launched and marketed by Unlu."

Also read| Deakin University, KPMG Launches Leadership Programme for Professionals

The fellowship programme will provide one on one mentorship to the creators to help them overcome challenges through regular interaction and get first-hand feedback, advice, and ideas. Along with dedicated mentorship, it also includes regular check-ins and group discussions for collaborations.

The programme will enable the creators to learn from the most legendary celebrity instructors including Sameer Saab, Sudesh Bhosale, Monali Thakur and Udit Narayan as professors, mentors, and guest teachers.

The programme is open for seasoned songwriters who want to master the art of lyrics writing and monetize their content. The applications received will be thoughtfully reviewed to shortlist the applicants who further will be invited for a personal interview with fellowship directors.

Read| Pearl Academy Offers 100% Fee Waiver for 100 Meritorious Students for its UG, PG Courses

The programme will be held for over 50 hours of structure featuring 12 weeks of curated content. In addition, it will have a batch of 50 members with more than 15 experts and celebrity instructors.

“It allows creators to take leverage of peer-to-peer earning by joining the community of lyricists, singers, composers, and producers, knowledge sharing with select expert teachers from across the globe, and building deep connections with like-minded people. To help creators make a sustainable income from their passion, the extensive programme features 7 modules. These modules will be covered in three different phases – Initial Phase, Educational Track and Intermediate Phase," the platform said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.