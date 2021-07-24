ASRB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 45,000

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited online applications from graduate candidates for recruitment to the posts of administrative officer, and finance and accounts officer. The registration process has been started on July 23 and will conclude on August 23 at 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply at asrb.org.in.

The recruitment process will be carried out through a three-stage competitive examination. Out of the total, 65 vacancies, as many as 44 vacancies have been announced for the post of administrative officer and 21 vacancies for finance and accounts officer. The tier-I exam is scheduled to be held on October 3 in 34 cities across the country.

ASRB recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate must hold a graduate degree from any recognized University securing not less than 55% mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must possess working knowledge of computer. In addition to these, desirable qualification for Finance & Accounts Officer is specialization in Finance/ Accounting/ Commerce as the Post Graduation level or professional qualification like CA/ ICWA/ CS.

Age limit: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 30 years as on the closing date of online registration of the application — August 23.

ASRB recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates willing to apply for both posts will have to indicate the order of preferences (in descending order) in the application form. The official statement reads, “Order of preferences once indicated by the candidate at the application stage will be treated as final and will not be changed subsequently under any circumstances”.

The application fee will be charged for both posts separately. Here are the steps to apply for ASRB recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Candidates can apply online using the online application form link available on the website: www.asrb.org.in.

Step 2: Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page with the registration link. Click on that

Step 3: Next, go to the new registration and select the post that you want to apply for

Step 4: Fill in the personal details, contact details and other mandatory fields to register yourself.

Step 5: Save the user id and password and complete the ASRB AO application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 500 and download a copy of the submitted application form. Women/ SC/ ST / PwD candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 20.

ASRB recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates will get salaries in the bracket of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 5,400. Selected candidates will get paid in pay level 10 of the 7th CPC Pay matrix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here