Assam Board HSLC Result Declared 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheets Available at sebaonlie.org
Assam Board HSLC Result Declared 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheets Available at sebaonlie.org

Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Marksheet available at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in.

News18.com | July 30, 2021, 11:25 IST
Event Highlights

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the result at around 11 am. Nearly 4 lakh students got their Assam Board 10th or HSLC results today.  Once released the marksheet will be available at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in.

Those who are unable to check marks online can also refer to news18.com and fill the form below to check marks

Jul 30, 2021 11:25 (IST)

Assma HSLC Result 2021 declare!

SEBA has declared the result for HSLC without exams. The link to check marks is available at 

-- results.sebaonline.org
-- resultsassam.nic.in
-- assamonline.in
-- assamresult.in

Jul 30, 2021 10:53 (IST)

Link activated

The result link has been activated at the official websites. Students need to get their admit cards ready and download their results. By using these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will be available, download

Jul 30, 2021 10:19 (IST)

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: What to Check in Marksheet to ensure its error free

Students need to check their results online and in case of any error, they need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest. To do so, they need to take printout of their result and then check it thoroughly. Basic things to check in your marksheet include -

-- spelling: The spelling of the name of students, parents, school etc should be correct
-- marking: students should have got the correct mark and totaling should be fine
-- match with class 9 marks to verify
-- percentage caluclation 
-- pass or fail status

Jul 30, 2021 10:11 (IST)

HSLC Result 2021: How are marks being calculated?

Exams were cancelled this year and results are being prepared based on alternative criteria. As per the new assessment policy, for class 10 students, their results will be prepared on the basis of class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects.

Jul 30, 2021 10:09 (IST)

HSLC Results: What happened last year?

A total of 2.21 lakh (2,21,756) cleared the HSLC exam this year. The pass percentage touched 64.80 per cent

Jul 30, 2021 10:06 (IST)

HSLC Result: How to check marks via mobile app

Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –

Step 1: Go to Google App Store

Step 2: Click on the application, find SEBA result

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Jul 30, 2021 10:05 (IST)

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Past 10 year Pass Percentage

2010- 63.22%

2011- 70.38%

2012- 69.63%

2013- 70.71%

2014- 61.42%

2015- 62.20%

2016- 62.79%

2017- 47.94%

2018- 56.04%

2019- 60.23%

2020- 64.80%

Jul 30, 2021 10:04 (IST)

HSLC Result 2021: How to check via SMS

The result will also be available through SMS alert facility. Students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

Jul 30, 2021 10:01 (IST)

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Direct Link

Jul 30, 2021 09:55 (IST)

Assam HSCL Result 2021: Websites to check

Students can check results at official website - 

-- results.sebaonline.org
-- resultsassam.nic.in
-- assamonline.in
-- assamresult.in

Jul 30, 2021 09:43 (IST)

Assam HSLC Result Today

Assam will declare class 10 or HSLC result 2021 today. The result will be available for over 4.5 lakh students at 11 am. Students can download their marksheets from the official website, sebaonline.org.

Assam Board HSLC Result Declared 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheets Available at sebaonlie.org
SEBA Assam HSLC result at sebaonline.org (Representational Image)

Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: This is the first time the results are being declared without exams. The board exams were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the class 10 students will be scored based on their class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects.

Students not happy with the marks can sit for a written exam to be held on September 15. The registration process to apply for the special exams will begin shortly after the result declaration at sebaonline.org.

To pass the board exams, students need at least 33% marks. The pass percentage is on a rise since 2017. Last year, 64.80% of students cleared the exam, up from 60.23%. The pass percentage was at 56.04% in 2018 and 47.94% in 2017.

