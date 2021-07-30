Assam Board HSLC Result Declared 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheets Available at sebaonlie.org

Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: This is the first time the results are being declared without exams. The board exams were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the class 10 students will be scored based on their class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects.

Students not happy with the marks can sit for a written exam to be held on September 15. The registration process to apply for the special exams will begin shortly after the result declaration at sebaonline.org.

To pass the board exams, students need at least 33% marks. The pass percentage is on a rise since 2017. Last year, 64.80% of students cleared the exam, up from 60.23%. The pass percentage was at 56.04% in 2018 and 47.94% in 2017.

