Assam Board HSLC Result Declared 2021 LIVE Updates: Marksheets Available at sebaonlie.org

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the result at around 11 am. Nearly 4 lakh students got their Assam Board 10th or HSLC results today. Once released the marksheet will be available at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in.
Link activated
The result link has been activated at the official websites. Students need to get their admit cards ready and download their results. By using these steps -
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will be available, download
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: What to Check in Marksheet to ensure its error free
Students need to check their results online and in case of any error, they need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest. To do so, they need to take printout of their result and then check it thoroughly. Basic things to check in your marksheet include -
-- spelling: The spelling of the name of students, parents, school etc should be correct
-- marking: students should have got the correct mark and totaling should be fine
-- match with class 9 marks to verify
-- percentage caluclation
-- pass or fail status
HSLC Result 2021: How are marks being calculated?
Exams were cancelled this year and results are being prepared based on alternative criteria. As per the new assessment policy, for class 10 students, their results will be prepared on the basis of class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects.
HSLC Result: How to check marks via mobile app
Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –
Step 1: Go to Google App Store
Step 2: Click on the application, find SEBA result
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: This is the first time the results are being declared without exams. The board exams were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the class 10 students will be scored based on their class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. While 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 final marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the academic performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from to internal assessments and projects.
Students not happy with the marks can sit for a written exam to be held on September 15. The registration process to apply for the special exams will begin shortly after the result declaration at sebaonline.org.
To pass the board exams, students need at least 33% marks. The pass percentage is on a rise since 2017. Last year, 64.80% of students cleared the exam, up from 60.23%. The pass percentage was at 56.04% in 2018 and 47.94% in 2017.
