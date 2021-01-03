Assam Board Class 12 Exams 2021 to be Held in First Week of March This Year

Assam class 12 board examinations 2021, also known as Assam higher secondary second-year exams 2021, will be held in the first week of March by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The examinations will be conducted by AHSEC for all three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

In the view of the pandemic, the Council is preparing to organise the class 12 board exams 2021 with strict COVID-19 regulations. In this regard, a high-level committee has been formed by AHSEC and important aspects of the Assam class 12 board exams are being discussed.

In a conversation with The Sentinel, Dr Dayananda Goswami, AHSEC chairman said, “We have been preparing for the examination of the higher secondary 2nd-year examination. We have taken some measures for the smooth conduction of the exam. There were many exam centres earlier which now has been cancelled and we have put some conditions regarding selecting of new exam centres. The exam centres should have the proper facility of drinking water, boundary wall, CCTV camera, nearest post office, clinic, etc.”

Dr Ramesh Chandra Chutia, Secretary of AHSEC said, "Since all the educational institutions were closed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus , the students did not have a proper educational facility and proper classes. Thus the board decided to reduce 30 per cent of the syllabus in the exam around three months back considering the future of the students. However, the educational institutions have been asked to complete the syllabus through online classes if possible.”

He further said that “The head of the exam centre will have to ensure that the exam would be held following all the restrictions and laws.”

As per the local reports, AHSE has instructed the authorities to be cautious with the selection of examination centres. The exam centres that were decided earlier for the class 12 board exams in the state have been cancelled. The exam centres, as soon as decided, will be informed to the students accordingly.

