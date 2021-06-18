Assam Board Exams 2021 Final Decision on HSLC, HS Today

After long-pending demand by students to cancel the class 10 and 12 (HSLC and HS), a final call is expected today. Officials from the education department of the state, chief minister, and officials from both Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will discuss the matter today. Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the final decision regarding the Assam Board Exams will be announced on June 18.

Students have been demanding that Assam Board exams should be canceled and results should be based on alternative assessment criteria. Students had started a Twitter-based campaign and even filed an intervention petition in Supreme Court raising their voice. Students demand uniformity as several state boards including both central boards - CBSE and CISCE - have canceled their exams.

The state government, however, has maintained that the COVID-19 cases are on the decline and the both HSSLC and HS exams are important for students’ academic life.

In June, the positivity rate in the state was 3.24 per cent. The state government said that if the positivity rate drops to 2 per cent or below, Assam Board exams could be held

In their petition students had maintained that the statements made by the Chief Minister of Assam have created a situation of havoc and panic among the students and parents. They have been pushed into a state of dilemma and their mental condition has been devastated. The plea sought immediate intervention in the matter in the interest of the safety and health of the students.

