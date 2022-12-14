Assam Board HS Exam Timetable Out, to Begin from Feb 20

The Assam board has released the class 12 higher secondary (HS) examination date sheet. It will be conducted from February 20 by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The board exams will continue till March 20, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu has announced. He added that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15.

Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2022

The Assam HS board exams 2023 will commence with the English paper on the first day, followed by physics, accountancy and education on the second day. The economics exam will be held on the third day, followed by chemistry, business studies and political science on the fourth day. The math exam will be held on March 9 while computer applications will be conducted on March 16.

Most of the exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, while a few papers such as music, vocational elective paper, IT, agriculture, home science will be conducted in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Assam Board of Secondary Education has published the date sheet for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) or class 10. According to the timetable, the Class 10 exam is slated to commence on March 3 next year with the English paper. The exams are going to conclude on March 20 with advance mathematics, history, and geography.

