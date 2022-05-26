AHSEC set to Announce Assam Board Class 12 Result by June 20

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to announce its Class 12 board results by June 20. While an official date has not been announced, AHSEC on Tuesday assured a delegation of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that the results will be announced latest by June 20, as reported by media. Students can check their results at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in once the result is out.

Whereas, the delegation led by the student organisation’s general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and education secretary Bhabajit Bezbaruah discussed the possible solution for Class 12 students who did not get sufficient alternate questions, which was previously assured by AHSEC. Baruah criticised AHSEC for not reducing the syllabus or providing the option of alternate questions to Class 12 students in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AASU delegation also met officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), demanding that Class 10 results should be declared by the first week of June. While SEBA failed to give any assurance about the result date, it informed the delegation that most of the exam-related work had already been completed.

The Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted with a 40 percent reduced syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, more than 4.31 lakh students had registered for SEBA Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations that were conducted offline between March 15 and 31.

AHSEC class 12 board exams were held offline between March 15 and April 12 for 2.15 lakh students, now scores of students are waiting for the results. Last year, AHSEC cancelled the board examination due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Students were promoted to the next class based on an alternation evaluation method based on their performances in classes 10, 11 and 12. The final result was calculated based on 50 percent weightage to an average of the best of three subjects in Class 10 results. While 40 percent marks were given based on internal assessment and other activities during Classes 11 and 12. The remaining 10 percent were based on this 90 percent.

