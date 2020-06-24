Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: Check When is AHSEC Announcing HS Results

Assam Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam Board Class 12 results. As announced by the examination board, the AHSEC Intermediate Results will be announced on June 25, which is tomorrow, at 9am. The AHSEC will release the results in a PDF format to all the schools in the state. Once the Assam Board Intermediate 2020 results are declared, it can be checked on the official website ahsec.nic.in and assamresults.nic.in.

The students will receive the hard copy of their Assam Board Senior Secondary scorecard as well as the passing certificate from their respective schools one week after the announcement of the result.

The Assam Board Senior Secondary examinations for the academic session 2019-20 were conducted from February 12 to March 14 this year. While the examination process went smooth, the evaluation process was delayed further. Due to this, the results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in May, were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and a subsequent nationwide lockdown.

This year, as many as 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 examinations. Meanwhile, the SEBA 10th Results 2020 were already declared by the Assam Board on June 6.

Last year, the AHSEC declared the Class 12 Results on May 15 at 9am. Around 2.42 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board Senior Secondary examination last year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.57 per cent.

To check their Assam Board Senior Secondary Results 2020, students will have to log in directly to the official website of the AHSEC and click on the direct link given for the results. The scorecard and result will appear on the screen after entering the correct credentials in the log-in window.