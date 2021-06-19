Assam Cancels Class 10, 12 State Board Exams, Result by July 31

The Assam government on Friday cancelled this year’s class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said. The results of both the examinations will be declared by July 31, based on formulas to be suggested by two committees that will be constituted for the purpose, he said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments, SEBA, AHSEC, All Assam Students’ Union, All Bodo Students’ Union, Asam Sahitya Sabha, Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other stakeholders. “The matric and higher secondary examinations for 2021 have been cancelled as the positivity rate due to the prevailing COVID situation is yet to be brought under control," Pegu told reporters after the meeting.

Two committees, one each for class 10 and 12, will be formed on Saturday to suggest formulas for preparing the results. “The results will be record-based and not subjective. They will be based on records available with the schools and the boards," Pegu said.

The reports of both the committees will be submitted within a week and the results of both matric and higher secondary exams will be declared by July 31, he added.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) conducts the class 10 examination, while the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is responsible for the class 12 examination in the state. SEBA and AHSEC officials have assured that the results will be announced by July 31 only if the committees submit their reports within a week, Pegu said.

The minister further said a presentation on the prevailing COVID situation in the state was given by the Health Department, during which it was pointed out that holding the examinations in the current scenario was not conducive. The rate of infection among the 16-18 years category in May-June was 14 per cent, while it was 10 per cent for the 11-18 years age group during the same period.

“Though there has been some improvement in the overall positivity rate, the situation in several districts is still worrying. In such a scenario, holding examinations was not found to be conducive," Pegu said. The state cabinet had earlier this week recommended cancelling the examinations, though the final call was left to the Education Department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here