Assam CEE Exam 2020 Postponed to September 20, Results to be Announced by Month’s End

As the universities and colleges start the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 after easing in the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the Assam Science and Technology University has released the revised schedule for its entrance exam. The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2020 has now been postponed to be held on September 20.

The students can now check the revised date for the CEE 2020 on the official website of Assam Science and Technology University at astu.ac.in. The university will issue the Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card from September 15 till the date of examination. The university earlier postponed the Assam CEE 2020 exam date due to the health risks related to the increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Initially, the Assam CEE 2020 exam was decided to be held in April, which was later shifted to June 28, 2020. However, the varsity changed the exam date once again and the Assam CEE 2020 Exam was scheduled to take place on August 2, 2020. However, the university decided to postpone the examination and informed about it to all aspirants on its official website on July 21, 2020.

Assam CEE 2020: Important Dates

Issue of Assam CEE Admit Card 2020: September 15, 2020

Last date for downloading Assam CEE admit card 2020: September 20, 2020

Date of Examination for Assam CEE 2020: September 20, 2020

Announcement of CEE 2020 Result: On or before September 30, 2020

Assam CEE 2020: Important Details

The entrance test for the admission to Assam Science and Technology University will be a three-hour long examination. It will begin at 11 am and will continue till 2 pm.

For any queries related to the Assam CEE 2020 Exam date, candidates can directly contact the online technical helpline numbers at 08472880277, 09769199421, 09619452109.