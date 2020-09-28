Take the pledge to vote

Assam CEE Result 2020: ASTU Releases Result, Rank Card; Download from astu.ac.in

The Assam CEE Results and Rank Card 2020 can now be downloaded from the official website of the university at astu.ac.in.

September 28, 2020
Students awaiting for the results of Assam Common Entrance Exam 2020 can now rejoice as the Assam Science and Technology University has declared the Assam CEE 2020 scores. All the students who have appeared for Assam CEE 2020 Exam can now check their result on the official website.

Apart from the Assam CEE Results 2020, ASTU has also released the rank card for the students who have appeared in the exam. The Assam CEE Results and Rank Card 2020 can now be downloaded from the official website of the university at astu.ac.in.

To check their Assam CEE Results 2020 or download the rank cards, students will have to login to their individual IDs. The result of Assam CEE 2020 will include the name and roll number of the candidate, along with the marks obtained by them and the rank achieved in the entrance exam.

Assam CEE Results 2020 – Here’s How to Check -

  • Step 1: Visit at astu.ac.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘CEE Result 2020 - View Rank Card’

  • Step 3: To enter your individual portal, enter application number and password and login

  • Step 4: The Assam CEE 2020 rank-wise results will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Verify and download the result of Assam CEE 2020

For the convenience of the students, they can also check their Assam CEE Result 2020 and download rank card using the direct link here: http://formonline.net/ASTU2020/

As the Assam CEE Results 2020 have been announced, the next process will be counselling and the allotment of seats. The students will be called for Assam CEE admission counselling on the basis of their result.

The Assam CEE admission counselling 2020 will be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University. Once the counselling is done, students will be allotted the seats. Candidates can lock their seats and confirm admissions by paying fees to the college.

