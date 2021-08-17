Assam Civil Services Prelims on Sept 12, Admit Cards to be Available From Aug 21

The Assam civil services examination will be conducted on September 12 while the admit cards for the candidates will be available on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission from August 21. For more information, the potential examinees can check the official website — apsc.nic.in.

The prelims examination will be held at 31 district headquarters. These include Goalpur, Nagaon, Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhipu, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Golaghat, Sonari, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Silchar, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Sivsagar, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and the main exam will be held in Guwahati.

A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this year’s examination, which will be held in two shifts. The first paper of general studies will be held in the morning shift from 10 am to noon, while the second paper of general studies will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on 21/08/2021 and 23/08/2021 respectively in the Commission’s website www.apsc.nic.in,” the Assam Public Service Commission said.

The notice by the commission further added, “No e-Admission certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the mail id: cceapsc@gmail.com from 21/08/2021 to 05/09/2021".

The candidates are also advised to carry at least one of their valid Photo ID proofs such as a Passport, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and other institutions to the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here