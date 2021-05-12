Assam Govt Closes All Educational Institutions Till May 28

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked to close all educational institutions in the state up to May 28 due to rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, the government has allowed schools and colleges to conduct online classes during this time.

In an official notification, ASDDMA said, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days."

The Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC) had earlier postponed the higher secondary (HS) exams. The HSLC or Class 10 board exams have also been postponed while the Class 12 board examinations have also been deferred.

The revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations are yet to be announced and will done after consultation with the state health department, the state government had said. Classes 1 to 9 were promoted to their respective next classes, without exams.

Most of the state boards have postponed schools and either deferred or canceled exams as well. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary education board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the revised schedule for Gujarat Board class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 this week. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had also postponed the Class 10 board exams.

The Odisha government has also suspended class 10 and 12 exams while the Uttar Pradesh board has postponed the board exams till May 20. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra have also postponed their respective state board exams due to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

